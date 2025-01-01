Menu
2016 JEEP PATRIOT HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD WELL MAINTAINED ! 158806 KM ! RUGGED AND RELIABLE SUV WITH 4X4 CAPABILITY – READY FOR ALL SEASONS AND ALL ADVENTURES ! LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AND CLASSIC JEEP STYLING ! GREAT VALUE FOR A COMPACT SUV – PERFECT FOR DAILY DRIVING OR WEEKEND ESCAPES ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Details Description Features

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
158,806KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB1GD721549

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,806 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP PATRIOT HIGH ALTITUDE 4WD WELL MAINTAINED ! 158806 KM ! RUGGED AND RELIABLE SUV WITH 4X4 CAPABILITY – READY FOR ALL SEASONS AND ALL ADVENTURES ! LEATHER INTERIOR, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AND CLASSIC JEEP STYLING ! GREAT VALUE FOR A COMPACT SUV – PERFECT FOR DAILY DRIVING OR WEEKEND ESCAPES ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

**ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR CASH PRICE**

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! **TAXES AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA. FINANCING CHARGES ARE APPLICABLE EXAMPLE: BANK FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES **QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

