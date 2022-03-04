Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

36,258 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,258KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8474034
  Stock #: 01556
  VIN: 1C4AJWAG9GL336948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 01556
  • Mileage 36,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Air Condition
Cruise Control
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

