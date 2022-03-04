2016 Jeep Wrangler

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 2 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8474034

8474034 Stock #: 01556

01556 VIN: 1C4AJWAG9GL336948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 01556

Mileage 36,258 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features 4x4 Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.