2016 Kia Rondo

147,843 KM

Details Description

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Kia Rondo

2016 Kia Rondo

LX 5-Seater | NEW ARRIVAL | ALLOYS | PARK SENSORS

2016 Kia Rondo

LX 5-Seater | NEW ARRIVAL | ALLOYS | PARK SENSORS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

147,843KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7773090
  • Stock #: 211089
  • VIN: KNAHT8A38G7132231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211089
  • Mileage 147,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped with alloy wheels, rear park sensors, heated seats, cruise control, A/C, active Eco mode and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

