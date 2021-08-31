2016 Kia Sedona

$19,984 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 7 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7674055

7674055 Stock #: 211051

211051 VIN: KNDMB5C19G6222363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aurora Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211051

Mileage 112,763 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.