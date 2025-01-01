Menu
LOW KMS! All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Kia Sorento

118,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento

AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS | LOW KMS!

12227844

2016 Kia Sorento

AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS | LOW KMS!

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,685KM
VIN 5XYPGDA37GG073218

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,685 KM

LOW KMS! All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, 17-inch alloys, Bluetooth, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Kia Sorento