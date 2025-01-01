$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
LX+ | 240HP 2.0L TURBO | HTD SEATS | 17IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
64,498KM
VIN 5XYPG4A11GG025471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,498 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 64,000KMS!! LX+ W/ 240HP 2.0L TURBO!! Heated seats, 17-inch alloys, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, power seat, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
