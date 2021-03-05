Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

67,928 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

LX AWD

2016 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

67,928KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6640238
  • Stock #: 00863
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA30GG049231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00863
  • Mileage 67,928 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Heated Seats
- Keyless Entry
- Parking Sensors
- Power Windows
- BlueTooth
- All Wheel Drive
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Nepean, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

