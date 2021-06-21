Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

132,207 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7409738
  • Stock #: 00973
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA13GG088846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00973
  • Mileage 132,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Push Start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM



Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

