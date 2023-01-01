Menu
TOP OF THE LINE SX W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, 18-IN ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Kia Soul

121,935 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

SX | 2.0L | HTD LEATHER SEATS/STEERING | REAR CAM

2016 Kia Soul

SX | 2.0L | HTD LEATHER SEATS/STEERING | REAR CAM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

121,935KM
Used
VIN KNDJX3A56G7269181

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 121,935 KM

TOP OF THE LINE SX W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, 18-IN ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Kia Soul