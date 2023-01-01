$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Kia Soul
SX | 2.0L | HTD LEATHER SEATS/STEERING | REAR CAM
2016 Kia Soul
SX | 2.0L | HTD LEATHER SEATS/STEERING | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
121,935KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDJX3A56G7269181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,935 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE SX W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, 18-IN ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2021 Dodge Challenger R/T SHAKER| HELLRAISIN| ONLY 5,200KMS| 12K IN PKGS 5,188 KM $49,951 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac ATS LUXURY AWD |CARBON BLACK PKG |SUNROOF|RECARO SEATS 71,629 KM $24,311 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4x4 | SAFETY PKG | HTD/COOLED LEATHER |NAV 129,376 KM $32,426 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2016 Kia Soul