This 2016 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Kia Sportage always impresses with its lively performance, stylish design, generous amount of cool features, connectivity and entertainment systems, plus its strong value for the money. It is a must-drive for any shopper looking for equals parts charisma and utility in an affordable package. This SUV has 82,462 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, voice activation, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a home-link garage door transmitter, aluminum wheels, roof rack rails, rear parking sensors and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags