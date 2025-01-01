2016 Lamborghini Huracan

Menu
<div>Step into the world of uncompromising performance and exotic Italian design with this 2016 Lamborghini Huracn LP 610-4, finished in menacing gloss black over a Nero Ade leather and Alcantara interior. Powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine producing a breathtaking 610 horsepower and paired with a lightning-quick 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, this all-wheel-drive supercar delivers a 0 to 60 mph sprint in just 3.2 seconds and a top speed exceeding 200 mph, blending raw power with advanced engineering precision.</div><br /><div><span>This LP 610-4 comes equipped with a refined set of options that elevate its presence and drivability. The exterior showcases gloss black 20-inch Giano wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes with striking red calipers, and full LED headlamps with signature Y-shaped daytime running lights. The aggressive bodywork is enhanced by a high-gloss finish, a rear diffuser, quad exhaust outlets, and an electronically actuated rear spoiler for optimized downforce and stability at speed.</span></div><br /><div><span>Inside the cabin, youre welcomed by hand-stitched Nero Ade leather and Alcantara seats with contrast stitching, power adjustability, and optional heating. The Lamborghini Infotainment System II is integrated into a full-color 12.3-inch TFT display that houses navigation, media, telemetry, and performance data with crystal clarity. Gloss black interior accents replace traditional carbon fiber, creating a sleek, cohesive aesthetic that complements the vehicles dark exterior theme.</span></div><br /><div><span>Additional features include the front-end lifting system for improved ground clearance over speed bumps or inclines, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and start, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, a drive mode selector (Strada, Sport, and Corsa), and dynamic LED interior lighting. The transparent engine cover offers a stunning view of the V10 powerplant, further emphasizing the Huracns performance pedigree.</span></div><br /><div><span>From its dramatic styling and motorsport-derived powertrain to its cutting-edge all-wheel-drive system and luxurious interior appointments, this 2016 Lamborghini Huracn LP 610-4 in gloss black represents the pinnacle of exotic automotive engineering. Perfectly suited for both weekend drives and high-performance thrills, its a statement piece that turns every street into a stage.</span></div><br /><div>For more information, please call our main line 613 909 3884 to speak with an agent and schedule a viewing for this special piece.</div>

2016 Lamborghini Huracan

25,503 KM

$259,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Lamborghini Huracan

LP610-4 Coupe

12614104

2016 Lamborghini Huracan

LP610-4 Coupe

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$259,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,503KM
VIN ZHWCC1ZF5GLA03674

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Red
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 25,503 KM

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

$259,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2016 Lamborghini Huracan