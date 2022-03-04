Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Evoque

75,440 KM

Details Description

$39,827

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,827

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Evoque

2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE DYNAMIC AWD | PANO SUNROOF | 20IN ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Evoque

HSE DYNAMIC AWD | PANO SUNROOF | 20IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 8596907
  2. 8596907
  3. 8596907
  4. 8596907
Contact Seller

$39,827

+ taxes & licensing

75,440KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596907
  • Stock #: 220568
  • VIN: SALVD2BG3GH093956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,440 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 75,000 KMS!! This 2016 Range Rover is the luxury SUV of your dreams with a feature list including red and black leather interior, beautiful panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, backup camera, Meridian audio, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seat, dual zone climate control, full power group including power adjustable seat, auto headlights, garage door opener and more!  This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 87,015 KM
$32,927 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 87,199 KM
$36,428 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 A/...
 190,810 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory