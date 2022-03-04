$39,827+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Evoque
HSE DYNAMIC AWD | PANO SUNROOF | 20IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 8596907
- Stock #: 220568
- VIN: SALVD2BG3GH093956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,440 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 75,000 KMS!! This 2016 Range Rover is the luxury SUV of your dreams with a feature list including red and black leather interior, beautiful panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, backup camera, Meridian audio, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory seat, dual zone climate control, full power group including power adjustable seat, auto headlights, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.
