NEW ARRIVAL 2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPER CHARGED 5.0 L V-8 ENGINE PRODUCING 510 HP. WHITE ON BLACK POWER HEATED / COOLED MEMORY SEATS PANORAMIC ROOF HEAD UP DISPLAY NAVIGATION 360 CAMERA BLIND SPOT MONITORING LINE DEPARTURE WARNING COLLISION WARNING PARALLEL PARK ASSIST VIPER AUTO STARTER AND 22 INCH ALLOY WHEELS.Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; CARPROOF history, extended ******WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES AVAILABLE ******* and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours All vehicles are sold certified & E-tested Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .
