One owner, amazing service history, equipped with heated/vented premium leather seats, NAV, hands free BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, back up camera, tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2016 Lexus ES 350

100,856 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus ES 350

ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof

2016 Lexus ES 350

ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,856KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 58ABK1GG9GU013350

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0163
  • Mileage 100,856 KM

One owner, amazing service history, equipped with heated/vented premium leather seats, NAV, hands free BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, back up camera, tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

More inventory From Wallace Automobiles

Used 2017 Ford F-550 Regular Cab | DRW | 4X4 | PowerStroke Diesel for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford F-550 Regular Cab | DRW | 4X4 | PowerStroke Diesel 163,582 KM $49,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus ES 350 ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Lexus ES 350 ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof 100,856 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Econoline E450 | 16 ft Box for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Econoline E450 | 16 ft Box 218,697 KM $21,980 + tax & lic

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2016 Lexus ES 350