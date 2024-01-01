$24,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Lexus ES 350
ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof
2016 Lexus ES 350
ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,856KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 58ABK1GG9GU013350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24-0163
- Mileage 100,856 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One owner, amazing service history, equipped with heated/vented premium leather seats, NAV, hands free BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, back up camera, tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
2017 Ford F-550 Regular Cab | DRW | 4X4 | PowerStroke Diesel 163,582 KM $49,980 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus ES 350 ES350 | Leather Interior | Sunroof 100,856 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Econoline E450 | 16 ft Box 218,697 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wallace Automobiles
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2016 Lexus ES 350