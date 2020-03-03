Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus IS 350

F Sport Series 3 LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOAD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus IS 350

F Sport Series 3 LEATHER NAV SUNROOF REAR CAM LOAD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4812360
  2. 4812360
  3. 4812360
  4. 4812360
  5. 4812360
  6. 4812360
  7. 4812360
  8. 4812360
  9. 4812360
  10. 4812360
  11. 4812360
  12. 4812360
  13. 4812360
  14. 4812360
  15. 4812360
  16. 4812360
  17. 4812360
  18. 4812360
  19. 4812360
  20. 4812360
  21. 4812360
  22. 4812360
  23. 4812360
  24. 4812360
  25. 4812360
  26. 4812360
  27. 4812360
  28. 4812360
  29. 4812360
  30. 4812360
  31. 4812360
  32. 4812360
  33. 4812360
  34. 4812360
  35. 4812360
  36. 4812360
  37. 4812360
  38. 4812360
  39. 4812360
  40. 4812360
  41. 4812360
  42. 4812360
  43. 4812360
  44. 4812360
  45. 4812360
  46. 4812360
  47. 4812360
  48. 4812360
  49. 4812360
  50. 4812360
Contact Seller

$31,869

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,419KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4812360
  • Stock #: 200185
  • VIN: JTHCE1D23G5012848
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

306 HP 0-60 in 5.7s! AWD with leather, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, Mark Levinson audio, heated/cooled seats, 18' alloy wheels, tinted glass, heated steering, blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert/pre-collision warning, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, automatic LED headlamps, powered rear sunshade, memory seat, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This F Sport is impressive! Luxury Package, Navigation Package. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2015 Honda Civic EX ...
 125,345 KM
$10,455 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda MAZDA3 Sp...
 208,201 KM
$979 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 137,787 KM
$8,469 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message