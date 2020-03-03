2016 Lexus IS 350

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
306 HP 0-60 in 5.7s! AWD with leather, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, Mark Levinson audio, heated/cooled seats, 18' alloy wheels, tinted glass, heated steering, blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert/pre-collision warning, dual climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, paddle shift, automatic LED headlamps, powered rear sunshade, memory seat, heated mirrors, Bluetooth, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. This F Sport is impressive! Luxury Package, Navigation Package. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd
