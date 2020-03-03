2016 Lexus IS 350

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Active Handling

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

VENTILATED SEATS

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Sunroof

Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Anti-Starter

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.