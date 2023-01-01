Menu
2016 Lexus RC F

39,833 KM

Details Description Features

$59,900

+ tax & licensing
$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2016 Lexus RC F

2016 Lexus RC F

RWD / Clean CARFAX / Showroom condition /

2016 Lexus RC F

RWD / Clean CARFAX / Showroom condition /

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$59,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,833KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10229396
  Stock #: L1-118
  VIN: JTHHP5BCXG5005009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L1-118
  • Mileage 39,833 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Lexus RC F coupe is a high-performance luxury sports car with an elegant design and exhilarating driving experience. Its aggressive exterior features a signature spindle grille and LED headlights, while the 5.0-liter V8 engine produces 467 horsepower and 389 ft-lbs of torque, providing a thrilling 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 4.4 seconds. The rear-wheel-drive configuration and tuned suspension offer exceptional handling, and the luxurious interior includes leather-trimmed seats, carbon fiber accents, and advanced tech features like a 7-inch display and comprehensive infotainment system. Safety is a priority with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and a pre-collision system. Overall, the RC F delivers a remarkable combination of power, comfort, and sophistication for an unforgettable driving experience. This car has been meticulously cared for, was just recently serviced. This car is in showroom condition, was just recently ceramic coated. The front end, mirrors, carbon roof, and carbon spoiler have paint protection film installed.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

