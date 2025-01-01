$18,207+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKZ
RESERVE HYBRID| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250267
- Mileage 84,356 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 84,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE RESERVE HYBRID W/ PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS!! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, power trunk lid, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
