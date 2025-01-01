Menu
ONLY 84,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE RESERVE HYBRID W/ PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS!! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, power trunk lid, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2016 Lincoln MKZ

84,356 KM

$18,207

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKZ

RESERVE HYBRID| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START

12215547

2016 Lincoln MKZ

RESERVE HYBRID| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,207

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,356KM
VIN 3LN6L2LU6GR607036

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250267
  • Mileage 84,356 KM

ONLY 84,000 KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE RESERVE HYBRID W/ PREMIUM 19-IN ALLOYS!! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, power trunk lid, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$18,207

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Lincoln MKZ