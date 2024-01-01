$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JM1DKBC76G0111310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
This 2016 Mazda CX-3 boasts excellent fuel economy and sharper handling than most SUVs in its class. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS. Premium comfort is the focus of this Mazda CX-3 GS with heated front seats to keep you warm in winter. Heated door mirrors clear off ice for improved visibility and come with turn signal indicators. Also standard on this trim are features you're sure to appreciate like rain-sensing front wipers, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth, and illuminated entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2016 Mazda CX-3