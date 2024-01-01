$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mazda CX-3
Touring FWD
2016 Mazda CX-3
Touring FWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM1DKBC71G0120965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 203
- Mileage 118,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring with Low Mileage
Mileage: 118,500 kilometers
Features:
Description:
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and performance with this 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring. With only 118,500 kilometers on the odometer, this compact SUV is in excellent condition and ready to deliver a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The Mazda CX-3 Touring offers a range of premium features, including heated seats for comfort during colder months, a back-up camera for easy parking, and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless communication and entertainment on the go.
The modern infotainment system, equipped with a touchscreen interface, ensures that you stay connected and in control. The push-button start adds convenience, while the alloy wheels enhance the vehicle's sporty appearance. Whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-3 Touring is equipped to handle it all with style and confidence.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us.
Location: Garage Plus Auto 1201 Bank Street Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7 Canada
Website: garageplusautocentre.com
Mileage: 118,500 kilometers
Features:
- Make: Mazda
- Model: CX-3 Touring
- Year: 2016
- Mileage: 118,500 kilometers
- Heated Seats: Equipped
- Back-Up Camera: Installed
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enabled
- Cruise Control: Equipped
- Infotainment System: Includes touchscreen interface
- Push-Button Start: Equipped
- Alloy Wheels: Installed
Description:
Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and performance with this 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring. With only 118,500 kilometers on the odometer, this compact SUV is in excellent condition and ready to deliver a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. The Mazda CX-3 Touring offers a range of premium features, including heated seats for comfort during colder months, a back-up camera for easy parking, and Bluetooth connectivity for seamless communication and entertainment on the go.
The modern infotainment system, equipped with a touchscreen interface, ensures that you stay connected and in control. The push-button start adds convenience, while the alloy wheels enhance the vehicle's sporty appearance. Whether you're commuting in the city or heading out on a weekend adventure, this Mazda CX-3 Touring is equipped to handle it all with style and confidence.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact us.
Location: Garage Plus Auto 1201 Bank Street Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7 Canada
Website: garageplusautocentre.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
2015 BMW X3 xDrive28i 140,500 KM $15,975 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Touring 151,763 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 140,000 KM $15,100 + tax & lic
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Call Dealer
613-695-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2016 Mazda CX-3