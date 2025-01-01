$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS
2016 Mazda CX-3
GS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
127,120KM
VIN JM1DKBC77G0111042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0684A
- Mileage 127,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels
This 2016 Mazda CX-3 drives as sharp as it looks. Its impressive handling and on road capabilities give it a rank among the top performers in its class. This 2016 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2016 Mazda CX-3 is Mazda's entry into the subcompact crossover market. The KODO-Soul of Motion design offers a rich feel to the interior, thanks to it extensive use of high quality materials. If you want to emphasize the SPORT in your compact sport-utility, this attractive Mazda CX-3 will deliver it in ways that its competition just can't match. This SUV has 127,120 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-3's trim level is GS. Premium comfort is the focus of this Mazda CX-3 GS with heated front seats to keep you warm in winter. Heated door mirrors clear off ice for improved visibility and come with turn signal indicators. Also standard on this trim are features you're sure to appreciate like rain-sensing front wipers, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a seven-inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Bluetooth, and illuminated entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2016 Mazda CX-3