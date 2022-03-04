Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

119,594 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4dr GS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

AWD 4dr GS

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8482008
  2. 8482008
  3. 8482008
  4. 8482008
  5. 8482008
  6. 8482008
  7. 8482008
  8. 8482008
  9. 8482008
  10. 8482008
  11. 8482008
  12. 8482008
  13. 8482008
  14. 8482008
  15. 8482008
  16. 8482008
  17. 8482008
  18. 8482008
  19. 8482008
  20. 8482008
  21. 8482008
  22. 8482008
  23. 8482008
  24. 8482008
  25. 8482008
  26. 8482008
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8482008
  • Stock #: 01562
  • VIN: JM1DKBC77G0103734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2018 BMW 3 Series 33...
 53,668 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 AWD ...
 119,594 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Micra S ...
 22,708 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory