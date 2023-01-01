Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

85,091 KM

Details Description

$22,965

+ tax & licensing
$22,965

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD | ONLY 85,000 KMS | A/C | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD | ONLY 85,000 KMS | A/C | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,965

+ taxes & licensing

85,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056924
  • Stock #: 230574
  • VIN: JM3KE4BY7G0897825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,091 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 85,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING AND 17-IN ALLOYS!! Bluetooth, keyless entry, full power group, sport mode, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

