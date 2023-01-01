$22,965+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
AWD | ONLY 85,000 KMS | A/C | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH
85,091KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10056924
- Stock #: 230574
- VIN: JM3KE4BY7G0897825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SONIC SILVER MICA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,091 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 85,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITIONING AND 17-IN ALLOYS!! Bluetooth, keyless entry, full power group, sport mode, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
