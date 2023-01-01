Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

115,772 KM

Details

$19,608

+ tax & licensing
$19,608

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD 2.5L| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BLIND SPOT| NAV

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD 2.5L| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BLIND SPOT| NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10142583
  2. 10142583
$19,608

+ taxes & licensing

115,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142583
  • Stock #: 230761
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY9G0779211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230761
  • Mileage 115,772 KM

Vehicle Description

GS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 184HP 2.5L, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS AND BACKUP CAMERA!! 17-in alloys, air conditioning, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

