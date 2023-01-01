2016 Mazda CX-5

$19,608 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 7 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10142583

10142583 Stock #: 230761

230761 VIN: JM3KE4CY9G0779211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230761

Mileage 115,772 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.