2016 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD 2.5L| SUNROOF| HTD SEATS| BLIND SPOT| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$19,608
+ taxes & licensing
115,772KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,772 KM
Vehicle Description
GS ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 184HP 2.5L, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, HEATED SEATS AND BACKUP CAMERA!! 17-in alloys, air conditioning, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
