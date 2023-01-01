$15,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
Sport 2.0 AT
Used
- Listing ID: 10161834
- Stock #: 108
- VIN: JM3KE2BE4G0608586
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with convenient features such as push-start ignition, power windows and locks, cruise control, and an automatic touch screen, this Mazda CX-5 offers a seamless and enjoyable driving experience. The push-start feature allows for quick and effortless engine start-up, while the power windows and locks provide added convenience. The cruise control system ensures relaxed highway driving, while the automatic touch screen provides intuitive control over various entertainment and vehicle functions.
With 182,000 kilometers on the clock, this Mazda CX-5 has proven its reliability and durability. Mazda vehicles are known for their exceptional build quality and driving dynamics, and this CX-5 is no exception. It delivers a smooth and comfortable ride, coupled with responsive handling and ample power for your everyday driving needs.
Step inside the cabin, and you'll discover a thoughtfully designed interior that offers both comfort and practicality. The CX-5 provides ample space for both passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable and versatile driving experience. The inclusion of books adds to the convenience, providing valuable information about the vehicle and its features.
At Garage Auto Centre, we prioritize customer satisfaction and strive to provide vehicles of the highest quality. This Mazda CX-5 has undergone a thorough inspection to ensure its mechanical integrity and outstanding performance. We are dedicated to exceeding your expectations and making your car-buying experience seamless and enjoyable.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional Mazda CX-5 with its impressive features and a mileage of 182,000 kilometers. Visit our showroom at Garage Auto Centre today to explore this remarkable SUV up close and take it for a test drive. Our knowledgeable sales team is ready to assist you and provide any additional information you may require.
Garage Auto Centre - Where Quality Meets Value.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7