2016 Mazda CX-5

0 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

Sport 2.0 AT

2016 Mazda CX-5

Sport 2.0 AT

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10161834
  Stock #: 108
  VIN: JM3KE2BE4G0608586

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

The Mazda CX-5 is a versatile and stylish SUV that combines elegance, performance, and practicality. With its sleek design and confident stance, this CX-5 stands out on the road, making a statement wherever it goes.

Equipped with convenient features such as push-start ignition, power windows and locks, cruise control, and an automatic touch screen, this Mazda CX-5 offers a seamless and enjoyable driving experience. The push-start feature allows for quick and effortless engine start-up, while the power windows and locks provide added convenience. The cruise control system ensures relaxed highway driving, while the automatic touch screen provides intuitive control over various entertainment and vehicle functions.

With 182,000 kilometers on the clock, this Mazda CX-5 has proven its reliability and durability. Mazda vehicles are known for their exceptional build quality and driving dynamics, and this CX-5 is no exception. It delivers a smooth and comfortable ride, coupled with responsive handling and ample power for your everyday driving needs.

Step inside the cabin, and you'll discover a thoughtfully designed interior that offers both comfort and practicality. The CX-5 provides ample space for both passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable and versatile driving experience. The inclusion of books adds to the convenience, providing valuable information about the vehicle and its features.

At Garage Auto Centre, we prioritize customer satisfaction and strive to provide vehicles of the highest quality. This Mazda CX-5 has undergone a thorough inspection to ensure its mechanical integrity and outstanding performance. We are dedicated to exceeding your expectations and making your car-buying experience seamless and enjoyable.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional Mazda CX-5 with its impressive features and a mileage of 182,000 kilometers. Visit our showroom at Garage Auto Centre today to explore this remarkable SUV up close and take it for a test drive. Our knowledgeable sales team is ready to assist you and provide any additional information you may require.

Garage Auto Centre - Where Quality Meets Value.

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Rear Defrost

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-XXXX

613-695-0800

