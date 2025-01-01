$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,650KM
VIN JM3KE4DY3G0731072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13093
- Mileage 168,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is one of the most fun-to-drive compact crossovers you can buy. Precise steering and agile handling make up for the CX-5s modest engine power, and it also offers good passenger space and solid quality. - cars.usnews.com This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 168,650 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is one of the most fun-to-drive compact crossovers you can buy. Precise steering and agile handling make up for the CX-5s modest engine power, and it also offers good passenger space and solid quality. - cars.usnews.com This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all. This SUV has 168,650 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT 168,650 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i 92,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 105,138 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2016 Mazda CX-5