2016 Mazda CX-5

95,410 KM

$16,664

+ tax & licensing
$16,664

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,664

+ taxes & licensing

95,410KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6194835
  • Stock #: 200764
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY2G0777333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95,410 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, air conditioning, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth,push button start, electric parking brake, homelink, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

