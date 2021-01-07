Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

64,941 KM

$18,952

+ tax & licensing
$18,952

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | NAVI | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$18,952

+ taxes & licensing

64,941KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6475111
  Stock #: 200975
  VIN: JM3KE4CY8G0797392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 64,941 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS, AWD & loaded with options: Navigation, BLIS-Blind Spot Detection System, rear view camera, heated seats, sunroof, 17'' alloy wheels, tinted glass, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic headlamps/fog lights, air conditioning, rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth, push button start, sport mode, cruise control, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto Sales/128880123879184, 4x4, awd, 4wd, GS

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

