Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

105,403 KM

Details Description

$20,316

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,316

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD| NEW ARRIVAL | CONV PKG | 17 ALLOYS | TOW PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

AWD| NEW ARRIVAL | CONV PKG | 17 ALLOYS | TOW PKG

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$20,316

+ taxes & licensing

105,403KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8166400
  • Stock #: 220052
  • VIN: JM3KE4BY1G0898114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220052
  • Mileage 105,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Soul Red Metallic! Excellent value and well equipped with AWD, convenience package, 17 alloy wheels, tinted windows, tow package, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power windows, Bluetooth, cruise control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 BMW 330i xDrive...
 132,020 KM
$30,956 + tax & lic
2014 Polaris Ranger ...
 14,323 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 65,292 KM
$48,211 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory