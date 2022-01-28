$20,316+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
AWD| NEW ARRIVAL | CONV PKG | 17 ALLOYS | TOW PKG
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$20,316
- Listing ID: 8166400
- Stock #: 220052
- VIN: JM3KE4BY1G0898114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 105,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Soul Red Metallic! Excellent value and well equipped with AWD, convenience package, 17 alloy wheels, tinted windows, tow package, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, power windows, Bluetooth, cruise control, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
