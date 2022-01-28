2016 Mazda CX-5

$20,316 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 4 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8166400

8166400 Stock #: 220052

220052 VIN: JM3KE4BY1G0898114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 220052

Mileage 105,403 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.