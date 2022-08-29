Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

146,375 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

Sport AT

2016 Mazda CX-5

Sport AT

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,375KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9313120
  • Stock #: 57
  • VIN: jm3ke2by9g0847240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,375 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

