2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,899 KM
Vehicle Description
--SPORTY--ELEGANT--EFFICIENT--
Experience the perfect balance of performance and sophistication with this 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT. Renowned for its sporty handling, upscale interior, and impressive fuel economy, this compact sedan delivers an engaging drive every time you hit the road. Under the hood, enjoy Mazda’s SKYACTIV-G 2.5L engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission for responsive power and efficiency.
Features include leather-trimmed seats, a power sunroof, Bose® premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, navigation, and a rearview camera. The MAZDA3 GT combines sleek design with advanced safety and technology—perfect for drivers who want both excitement and everyday practicality.
Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to 84 months OAC.
Book your test drive today!
🌐 https://go2auto.com/
🚗 Visit us today and experience the thrill of driving a MAZDA3 GT!
Vehicle Features
