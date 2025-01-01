Menu
<p data-start=128 data-end=162><strong data-start=128 data-end=160>--SPORTY--ELEGANT--EFFICIENT<em>--</em></strong></p><p data-start=164 data-end=564>Experience the perfect balance of performance and sophistication with this <strong data-start=239 data-end=263>2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT</strong>. Renowned for its sporty handling, upscale interior, and impressive fuel economy, this compact sedan delivers an engaging drive every time you hit the road. Under the hood, enjoy Mazda’s SKYACTIV-G 2.5L engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission for responsive power and efficiency.</p><p data-start=566 data-end=882>Features include <strong data-start=583 data-end=735>leather-trimmed seats, a power sunroof, Bose® premium audio system, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, navigation, and a rearview camera</strong>. The MAZDA3 GT combines sleek design with advanced safety and technology—perfect for drivers who want both excitement and everyday practicality.</p><p data-start=884 data-end=958>Need Financing? Apply with us and get financing up to <strong data-start=938 data-end=956>84 months OAC.</strong></p><p data-start=960 data-end=1059>Book your test drive today!<br data-start=987 data-end=990 />📞 (613) 680-4171<br data-start=1007 data-end=1010 />🌐 <a class=decorated-link href=https://go2auto.com/ target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1013 data-end=1057>https://go2auto.com/</a></p><p data-start=1061 data-end=1118>📍 <strong data-start=1064 data-end=1085>1037 Belfast Road</strong><br data-start=1085 data-end=1088 /><strong data-start=1088 data-end=1102>Ottawa, ON</strong><br data-start=1102 data-end=1105 /><strong data-start=1105 data-end=1116>K1B 3S2</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1120 data-end=1189>🚗 Visit us today and experience the thrill of driving a MAZDA3 GT!</p>

Details Description Features

13137622

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,899KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BM1W34G1278585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
2016 Mazda MAZDA3