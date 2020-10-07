Menu
2016 Mazda MAZDA5

91,155 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
4dr Wgn Auto GS

Location

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

91,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6002109
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL3G0191632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,155 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- 6 Passenger
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- USB/AUX
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.5L
L/100Km City: 10.8
L/100Km Hwy: 8.3

Mechanical Equipment

110 Amp Alternator
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
60 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior Equipment

2 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors

Exterior Equipment

Black Grille
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock, 4 speakers and USB and auxiliary audio input

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

