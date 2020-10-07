2016 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
613-455-0255
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- 6 Passenger
- Bluetooth
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- USB/AUX
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.5L
L/100Km City: 10.8
L/100Km Hwy: 8.3
Mechanical Equipment
110 Amp Alternator
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
60 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Interior Equipment
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors
Exterior Equipment
Black Grille
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3 Capability -inc: clock, 4 speakers and USB and auxiliary audio input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2