2016 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS - $151.05 /Wk
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
40,299KM
Used
- Stock #: C12758
- VIN: JM1NDAC73G0114058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $31817 - Our Price is just $30890!
This 2016 MX-5 is simply a better more advanced version of the legendary sports car that delivered impeccable on road performance through the years. This 2016 Mazda MX-5 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2016 Mazda MX-5 has undergone a 25 year evolution to produce one of the most fun cars on the road. With a convertible roof, driver's get the feel of wind in their hair and the heart pounding excitement of getting to drive a exhilarating ride. Mazda's groundbreaking SKYACTIV technology makes the MX-5 lighter, stiffer and safer vehicle and achieves the elusive feat of improving fuel efficiency, lowering emission and delivering an outstanding driving experience. With excitement built into its DNA, the all-new 2016 Mazda MX-5 is definitely a car that you may not need but definitely will want to own. This convertible has 40,299 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our MX-5's trim level is GS. Jumping into the GS trim, you get a host of standard features with the Mazda MX-5. This trim offers keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a seven-inch colour touchscreen, navigation, MAZDA CONNECT with Bluetooth, sport tuned suspension with Bilstein shocks, a limited slip differential, heated power side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, heated seats, red accent stitching on the seats, and advanced blind spot monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $151.05 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
