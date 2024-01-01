$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 55SWF4KB1GU163328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2023 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Hybrid AWD | HTD SEATS | BLIND SPOT | CARPLAY 28,210 KM $52,824 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION X31 | DIESEL | CREW | HTD SEATS | BOSE 91,036 KM $46,558 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 550 | 429HP | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM | BLIND SPOT 94,787 KM $32,755 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class