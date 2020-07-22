2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
34,986 KM

Details

Location

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

34,986KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5482176
  • Stock #: 126413
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB5GU126413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,986 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

