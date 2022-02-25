Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

54,708 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8271903
  Stock #: 01470
  VIN: 55SWF4KB1GU106613

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Navigation
All Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Parking Sensors
Sun Roof
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

