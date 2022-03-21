Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

62,530 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | PREM PKG | SPORT PKG | PANO SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | PREM PKG | SPORT PKG | PANO SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,530KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8678738
  • Stock #: 220697
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU175032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,530 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 62,000 KMS!! This low mileage C 300 comes loaded with luxury features including Premium Package and Sport Package! Notable features include dual panoramic sunroof, 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, navigation, backup camera, red leather interior, 2.0L Turbo Engine, heated seats, collision prevention, blind spot assist, attention assist, LED Intelligent Light System, dual-zone climate control, memory seat, paddle shifters, full power group including power adjustable seats and auto headlights!

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Ford F-150 XL
 108,676 KM
$29,421 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 65,845 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 SPO...
 173,339 KM
$15,216 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory