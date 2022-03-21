$CALL+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 | PREM PKG | SPORT PKG | PANO SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 8678738
- Stock #: 220697
- VIN: 55SWF4KB7GU175032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 62,530 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 62,000 KMS!! This low mileage C 300 comes loaded with luxury features including Premium Package and Sport Package! Notable features include dual panoramic sunroof, 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, navigation, backup camera, red leather interior, 2.0L Turbo Engine, heated seats, collision prevention, blind spot assist, attention assist, LED Intelligent Light System, dual-zone climate control, memory seat, paddle shifters, full power group including power adjustable seats and auto headlights!
Vehicle Features
