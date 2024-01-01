Menu
ONLY 53,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AND LOADED W/ PREMIUM AND SPORT PACKAGES!! Panoramic sunroof, beige leather, heated seats, premium 18-inch AMG alloys, navigation, backup camera, power seats w/ memory, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, paddle shifters, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

53,713 KM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN WDDSJ4GB1GN382482

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,713 KM

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
