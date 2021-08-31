Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

98,952 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

98,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8063872
  Stock #: 01365
  VIN: WDDSJ4GB8GN375528

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 01365
  Mileage 98,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
All Wheel Drive
Push Start
Leather Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

