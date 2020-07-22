2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Finished in Diamond Silver Metallic w/ Piano black leather /stainless accents. Very Classy !! Heads Up Display, Blind spot monitor, collision prevention, Advanced lighting pkg ( LED lights) 4Matic AWD with leather, front and rear heated seats, navigation, panorama sunroof, rear view camera, power liftgate, 19' alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power + memory seats, touchpad central controller, AM/FM/CD with USB input, cruise control, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, power folding mirrors, push button start, Dynamic Select, adjustable interior ambient lighting, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Premium PLUS Pkg.Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8