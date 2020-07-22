Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

87,087 KM

Details Description Features

$29,987

+ tax & licensing
$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

PREMIUM PKG 1&2 /INTELLIGENT DRIVER PKG / PANORAMA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

PREMIUM PKG 1&2 /INTELLIGENT DRIVER PKG / PANORAMA

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,987

+ taxes & licensing

87,087KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5610108
  Stock #: 200489
  VIN: WDC0G4KB5GF020862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200489
  • Mileage 87,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Diamond Silver Metallic w/ Piano black leather /stainless accents. Very Classy !! Heads Up Display, Blind spot monitor, collision prevention, Advanced lighting pkg ( LED lights) 4Matic AWD with leather, front and rear heated seats, navigation, panorama sunroof, rear view camera, power liftgate, 19' alloy wheels, tinted glass, dual climate control, full power group incl power + memory seats, touchpad central controller, AM/FM/CD with USB input, cruise control, automatic headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, power folding mirrors, push button start, Dynamic Select, adjustable interior ambient lighting, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Premium PLUS Pkg.Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
Panoramic Sunroof
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

