The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class mixes hatchback and small crossover attributes to give you a sporting drive and an elevated ride height, according to Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys. This SUV has 184,955 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our GLAs trim level is 250 4MATIC. Affordable yet luxurious and highly capable. This GLA 250 4MATIC is a formidable compact SUV with a powerful engine and full time all wheel drive. Other options include Smart Device Integration, heated front seats with power adjustment, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, heated mirrors, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable head restraints, Artico leather upholstery, forward collision , and much more.

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

VIN WDCTG4GB8GJ207113

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # A-0005A
  • Mileage 184,955 KM

Navigation, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, Heated Mirrors

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class mixes hatchback and small crossover attributes to give you a sporting drive and an elevated ride height, according to Edmunds.com. This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

No matter which trim level you choose, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA provides sporty handling and captivating performance while offering numerous safety features. The compact size of the crossover makes it ideal for everyday commuting while advanced technology keeps you comfortable and entertained for longer journeys. This SUV has 184,955 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our GLA's trim level is 250 4MATIC. Affordable yet luxurious and highly capable. This GLA 250 4MATIC is a formidable compact SUV with a powerful engine and full time all wheel drive. Other options include Smart Device Integration, heated front seats with power adjustment, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, heated mirrors, an 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable head restraints, Artico leather upholstery, forward collision , and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
