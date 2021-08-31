Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

92,207 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC | NEW ARRIVAL | NAV | PANO ROOF

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC | NEW ARRIVAL | NAV | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,207KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 92,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped with 18 alloy wheels, navigation, memory seating system, panoramic sunroof, rear camera, dual climate control, heated beige leather interior, tow hitch receiver, collision prevention system, attention assist, blind spot assist, full power group including power seat, Bluetooth, paddle shifters, automatic headlights, dynamic select, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

