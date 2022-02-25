$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250 4Matic | 18 ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8380533
- Stock #: 220321
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6GJ203772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Calcite White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 220321
- Mileage 126,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean GLA 250 with beige leather interior, 18 alloy wheels, heated seats, collision prevention assist, attention assist, full power group including power seat with memory system, leather wrapped steering, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, automatic headlights/fog lights, cruise control, dynamic select, push button start, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.