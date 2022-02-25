Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

126,764 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

GLA 250 4Matic | 18 ALLOYS | HEATED SEATS

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,764KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8380533
  • Stock #: 220321
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6GJ203772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220321
  • Mileage 126,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean GLA 250 with beige leather interior, 18 alloy wheels, heated seats, collision prevention assist, attention assist, full power group including power seat with memory system, leather wrapped steering, automatic climate control, paddle shifters, automatic headlights/fog lights, cruise control, dynamic select, push button start, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

