2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Listing ID: 7335062

7335062 Stock #: L0501A

L0501A VIN: WDC0G4KB7GF023486

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,295 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats COOLED SEATS Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Windows Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Navigation Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder 3.27 Axle Ratio Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets 66 L Fuel Tank Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Audio Theft Deterrent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Sirius XM Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Automatic Ride Control Suspension Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Collision prevention assist 2 Skid Plates Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder 1466# Maximum Payload Leather Gear Shifter Material Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks GVWR: 2,400 kgs (5,291 lbs)

