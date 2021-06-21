Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

87,707 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van RWD 126"

2016 Mercedes-Benz Metris

Cargo Van RWD 126"

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7551796
  • Stock #: 01133
  • VIN: WD3BG2EA7G3122651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 87,707 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Camera
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Windows
Air Condition
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
prioautosales.com
info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

