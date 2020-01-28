Menu
2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S LEATHER DUAL ROOF NAVI HUD BACKUP CAM

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S LEATHER DUAL ROOF NAVI HUD BACKUP CAM

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 4554210
  2. 4554210
  3. 4554210
$19,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,742KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4554210
  • Stock #: B33715
  • VIN: WMWXP7C59G3B33715
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
3-door
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

