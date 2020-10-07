Menu
2016 MINI 3 Door

52,300 KM

$16,452

+ tax & licensing
$16,452

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 MINI 3 Door

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$16,452

+ taxes & licensing

52,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6034119
  Stock #: 200705
  VIN: WMWXP5C53GT739724

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 200705
  • Mileage 52,300 KM

I'm new here. I haven't been prepared for my full picture shoot yet but feel free to come and visit me. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. With over 300 vehicles in stock we are confident we will have a vehicle in your price point.

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

