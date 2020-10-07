2016 MINI 3 Door

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Tonneau Cover Anti-Starter Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Illuminated Visor Mirror Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.