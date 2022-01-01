Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI 3 Door

111,172 KM

Details Description Features

$15,416

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,416

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2016 MINI 3 Door

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper | NEW ARRIVAL | ESSENTIALS PKG | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI 3 Door

Cooper | NEW ARRIVAL | ESSENTIALS PKG | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$15,416

+ taxes & licensing

111,172KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8139421
  • Stock #: 220078
  • VIN: WMWXP5C56G2D70978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 220078
  • Mileage 111,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Fun and sporty Cooper with Essentials package including black leather interior, dual-panel panoramic sunroof, heated seats, alloy wheels, front and rear fog lights, sport/green drive modes, keyless entry, cargo cover, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,257 KM
$43,968 + tax & lic
2016 MINI 3 Door Coo...
 111,172 KM
$15,416 + tax & lic
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T P...
 57,139 KM
$48,524 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory