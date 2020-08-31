Menu
2016 MINI Cooper

79,637 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

2016 MINI Cooper

HARDTOP

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,637KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5727942
  Stock #: M8027
  VIN: WMWXP5C5XGT739963

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pepper White
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # M8027
  Mileage 79,637 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST OFF LEASE 2016 MINI COOPER 2 DOOR MANUAL TRANSMISSION PANORAMIC ROOF POWER WINDOWS LOCKS TILT CRUISE CONTROL SPORT AND ECON MODE DRIVE LEATHER INTERIOR AND ALLOY WHEELS .Global Auto Sales offers: FINANCE through major banks and private lenders ensuring loans for good, bad, and no credit; BILINGUAL sales team; *******CARPROOF history, extended WARRANTIES, WINTER TIRES/RIMS PACKAGES AVAILABLE ******* and more on and on all listed vehicles; please email us at: sales@globalautosales.ca COME SEE AND TEST-DRIVE THIS VEHICLE TODAY during our business hours All vehicles are sold SAFETIED . Le Certificat de Verification MECANIQUE DU QUEBEC is also included for Quebec residents... Our fully licensed SERVICE CENTER offers Expert Mechanical Services to all IMPORT and domestic Vehicles at very affordable prices.PS.COMPETITIVE PRICING GUARANTEED . WE RECEIVE CARS DAILY. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information , we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealership .

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

