$13,998+ taxes & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman
Cooper S
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
Used
131,176KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWLN9C57G2B31841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9987A
- Mileage 131,176 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
