2016 Nissan 370Z

62,500 KM

Details Description

$27,956

+ tax & licensing
$27,956

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2016 Nissan 370Z

2016 Nissan 370Z

NEW ARRIVAL | 332 HP | 18 ALLOYS

2016 Nissan 370Z

NEW ARRIVAL | 332 HP | 18 ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$27,956

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7718533
  Stock #: 211074
  VIN: JN1AZ4EH0GM936724

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Stock # 211074
  Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! 3.7L V6 producing 332 horsepower paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Features include, 18 alloy wheels, climate control, power windows, power locks, cruise control, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

